2016 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,500 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 8 4 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10415352

10415352 Stock #: 23-0176

23-0176 VIN: 1C4NJRAB3GD809583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 123,847 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.