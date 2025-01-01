Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified/No extra repairs</p><p> </p><p>Warranty Available</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2016 Jeep Patriot

106,671 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ GST
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

North, 4WD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12739971

2016 Jeep Patriot

North, 4WD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1752176414
  2. 1752176414
  3. 1752176414
  4. 1752176414
  5. 1752176414
  6. 1752176415
  7. 1752176415
  8. 1752176414
  9. 1752176415
  10. 1752176415
  11. 1752176415
  12. 1752176413
  13. 1752176413
  14. 1752176413
  15. 1752176413
  16. 1752176415
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,500

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,671KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB8GD582147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,671 KM

Vehicle Description

WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.

 

Mechanically certified/No extra repairs

 

Warranty Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2016 Jeep Patriot North, 4WD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Jeep Patriot North, 4WD, Heated Seats, Bluetooth 106,671 KM $15,500 + GST
Used 2019 Nissan Rogue SV, AWD, Sunroof, BU Cam, Htd Seats, BT, Rem Start for sale in Edmonton, AB
2019 Nissan Rogue SV, AWD, Sunroof, BU Cam, Htd Seats, BT, Rem Start 169,032 KM $16,888 + GST
Used 2015 Dodge Journey R/T, Lther,HTD Seats/Str, Sunroof, Rem Start,BUCam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2015 Dodge Journey R/T, Lther,HTD Seats/Str, Sunroof, Rem Start,BUCam 218,777 KM $7,500 + GST

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,500

+ GST>

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 Jeep Patriot