Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,848

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,848

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport | 4x4 | Auto | Clean Carproof | FUN!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport | 4x4 | Auto | Clean Carproof | FUN!

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

  1. 7373234
  2. 7373234
  3. 7373234
  4. 7373234
  5. 7373234
  6. 7373234
  7. 7373234
  8. 7373234
  9. 7373234
  10. 7373234
  11. 7373234
  12. 7373234
  13. 7373234
  14. 7373234
  15. 7373234
  16. 7373234
  17. 7373234
  18. 7373234
  19. 7373234
  20. 7373234
  21. 7373234
  22. 7373234
  23. 7373234
  24. 7373234
  25. 7373234
  26. 7373234
  27. 7373234
  28. 7373234
Contact Seller

$11,848

+ taxes & licensing

122,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7373234
  • Stock #: 20EC59650A
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB2GD581785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell!  Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report.  We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced.  Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!  Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle  780-377-1375  Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support….at KENTWOOD FORD…..YOU GET MORE!    We take all vehicles in on trade!  All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV!  Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years!  We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing.  No Credit…..NO PROBLEM!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.   *on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Defrost
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
CVT Transmission
4.12 Axle Ratio
A/T
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kentwood Ford

2017 RAM 1500 SPORT
 44,100 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Taurus SEL...
 193,000 KM
$8,997 + tax & lic
2014 Buick Verano Au...
 163,656 KM
$8,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3024

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory