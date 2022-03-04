Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

110,101 KM

Details Description Features

$13,711

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,711

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

Contact Seller

$13,711

+ taxes & licensing

110,101KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8553140
  • Stock #: PT8286
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAA9GD693852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT8286
  • Mileage 110,101 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Patriot Sport

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
4.12 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Styled Steel
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
A/T
M/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Tires: P205/70R16 BSW All-Season
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Mazda

2019 Jeep Compass
72,632 KM
$32,997 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sdn
 204,450 KM
$8,711 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Mustang
96,011 KM
$36,711 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Mazda

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

Call Dealer

780-436-XXXX

(click to show)

780-436-9970

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory