2016 Jeep Wrangler

82,464 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8292885
  • Stock #: PJ26029
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6GL126029

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PJ26029
  • Mileage 82,464 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Jeep Trail Rated Kit
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Quick Order Package 23G
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Connectivity Group
A/T
M/T
Targa Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
6-Speed M/T
Dark Saddle/Black
Tank
Leather-Faced Seats w/Accent Stitch
Requires Subscription
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum w/Satin Carbn
Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

