2016 Jeep Wrangler

$39,999 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 4 6 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8292885

8292885 Stock #: PJ26029

PJ26029 VIN: 1C4BJWEG6GL126029

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PJ26029

Mileage 82,464 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Jeep Trail Rated Kit Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Quick Order Package 23G Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Connectivity Group A/T M/T Targa Roof Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T 6-Speed M/T Dark Saddle/Black Tank Leather-Faced Seats w/Accent Stitch Requires Subscription Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Polished Aluminum w/Satin Carbn Radio: 430N 6.5" Touch/CD/HDD/NAV

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.