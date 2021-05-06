Menu
2016 Kia Rio

54,970 KM

Details Description Features

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
PCL Auto

780-244-2886

EX

2016 Kia Rio

Location

12205 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

54,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7071493
  • Stock #: 2105-19
  • VIN: KNADN5A34G6733665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 54,970 KM

Vehicle Description

**********1 YEAR FREE WARRANTY ON LISTED PRICE ************

 

PCL AUTO IS PROUDLY SERVING ALBERTA @ 12205 66 ST NW, EDMONTON, AB (780-244-2886) , EDMONTON, AB. VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO CHECK FULL INVENTORY, WWW.PCLAUTO.COM.

 

OUR BUSINESS HOURS ARE MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 AM - 6 PM, SATURDAY 10 AM - 5 PM, SUNDAY CLOSED.

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH:

_MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT

_CARFAX

_ 3 MONTH POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (ON LISTED PRICE)

_OUTSIDE INSPECTIONS ARE WELCOME

-FREE DELIVERY WITHIN EDMONTON CITY AREA

 

PAYMENTS METHOD

-DEBIT CARDS

-CREDIT CARDS (SUBJECT TO FEES)

-BANK DRAFTS

-CERTIFIED CHEQUES

 

************ 2016 KIA RIO EX ****** 

 

ENGINE: 1.6L 4CYL

 

LOW MILLAGE ( 54,970 KM )

BACKUP CAMERA

LEATHER HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF

GPS

HEATED WHEEL STERRING

BLUETOOTH

WHEEL STEERING CONTROL

FUEL ECO SYSTEM

POWER FOLDING MIRROR 

INSPECTED

RE-CERTIFIED

DETAILED

 

 

 

What you see is what you pay. No hidden fees, no doc fees, no surprises or extra charges when you get here. All prices listed on our website is the price you pay plus GST.

 

AMVIC© Licensed Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Engine Immobilizer

