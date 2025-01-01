$15,888+ GST
2016 Kia Sorento
3.3L EX+ AWD 7Pass, Remote, Leather, Pano, BU Cam,
Location
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators
14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
780-453-3325
Certified
$15,888
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 25-0101
- Mileage 153,228 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent new engine under factory recall, WHY BUY FROM UNETHICAL DEALERS WHO CHARGE THOUSANDS ABOVE AD PRICE. We have no fees, just AD price plus tax.
Mechanically certified / Serviced / No extra repairs
Warranty Available
Easy low interest rate financing available
Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment
Family owned and operated.
20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com
Real Google Reviews from real customers
Vehicle Features
