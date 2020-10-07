Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

116,764 KM

$21,911

$21,911
Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

SX V6, NAVI, AWD, ACCIDENT FREE

Location

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

116,764 KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6206283
  • Stock #: 20QE6890A
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA59GG157329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,764 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2016 Kia Sorento comes well equipt with navigation, backup camera, panoramic sunroof, heated and cooled front seats, heated second row seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot warning, push button start, power tailgate, dual climate control, cruise control, and bluetooth.

The Sorento seats up to seven comfortably on soft black leather seats. The driver's seat is power adjustable with power lumbar support and two programmable memory settings. The second and third row seats fold flat, allowing for tons of additional space along with the trunk if needed.

The SUV is powered by a 3.3L V6 engine, paired with a smooth six speed automatic transmission, producing 290 hp and 252lb-ft of torque. With AWD, the 2016 Kia Sorento is ready for year round adventures, making it a great choice for your next vehicle. 

 

 

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575. 

 

Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota. We have Fixed Commission Sales Staff, No Extra Fees, GO Card Customer Rewards, Free Service Loaners, 24/7 Customer Service, and much more to offer.

 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

 

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Email Infiniti South Edmonton

