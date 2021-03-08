Menu
2016 Land Rover Range Rover

72,241 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE

2016 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport Td6 HSE

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

72,241KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6656912
  Stock #: PW10419
  VIN: SALWR2KF3GA584209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,241 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Diesel Fuel
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

