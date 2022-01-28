2016 Land Rover Range Rover

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8230419

8230419 Stock #: PB47605

PB47605 VIN: SALWZ2EF8GA547605

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged (510 HP) Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Suspension Air Suspension Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Powertrain Supercharged 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Heads-Up Display Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Cooled Rear Seat(s) Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seat-Massage Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation WHEELS: 20" 5 SPLIT SPOKE (STYLE 520)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.