Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Lexus NX 200t

Premium Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Lexus NX 200t

Premium Package

Location

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

780-851-8858

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 4389342
  3. 4389342
  4. 4389342
  5. 4389342
  6. 4389342
  7. 4389342
  8. 4389342
  9. 4389342
  10. 4389342
  11. 4389342
  12. 4389342
  13. 4389342
  14. 4389342
  15. 4389342
  16. 4389342
  17. 4389342
  18. 4389342
  19. 4389342
  20. 4389342
  21. 4389342
  22. 4389342
  23. 4389342
  24. 4389342
  25. 4389342
  26. 4389342
  27. 4389342
  28. 4389342
  29. 4389342
  30. 4389342
  31. 4389342
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,381KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389342
  • Stock #: L17022A
  • VIN: JTJBARBZXG2089075
Exterior Colour
Silver[Atomic Silver]
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Garage door opener
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • KEYLESS REMOTE
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Floor Mats
  • Mirror Memory
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Mud Flaps
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trim
  • woodgrain trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Wheel Locks
  • Driver Lumbar
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Cooled Driver Seat
  • Cooled Passenger Seat
  • MP3 COMPATIBLE
  • Electronic Climate Control
  • Pass through rear seat
  • Electrochromic Rear View Mirror
  • Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors
  • Driver Front Airbag
  • Passenger Front Airbag
  • Driver Heated Seat
  • Passenger Heated Seat
  • Steering Wheel Stereo Controls
  • Power Tilt/Sliding Sunroof -OEM
  • Driver Side Curtain Airbag
  • Passenger Side Curtain Airbag
  • Driver Side Impact Airbag
  • Alarm Fob -OEM
  • Center Seat Armrest
  • Power Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Passenger Side Impact Airbag
  • Hands Free Communication
  • Jack
  • Not Equipped for Third Row Seat
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Owner Manual
  • Tinted Windows -Aftermarket
  • Power Telescopic Steering
  • Power Rear Side Windows
  • Cargo Cover -Interior
  • Engine -Turbocharged
  • Remote Engine Start -Aftermarket
  • Bluetooth Stereo Adapter
  • Gasoline
  • Led Headlights
  • NuLuxe Upholstery
  • Push-Start Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lexus of Edmonton

2016 Toyota Corolla S
 48,370 KM
$18,800 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus RX 350 To...
 142,000 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2008 Lexus RX 400h U...
 150,375 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
Lexus of Edmonton

Lexus of Edmonton

11204 - 170 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5S 2X1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

780-851-XXXX

(click to show)

780-851-8858

Alternate Numbers
1-866-936-8300

Send A Message