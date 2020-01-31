2016 Lexus RX 350

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM

Child Safety Locks

Rear Seat Side Curtain Airbags Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Heated Steering Wheel

Dual Zone Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

Garage door opener

Intermittent Wipers

KEYLESS REMOTE

Compact Spare Tire

Remote Trunk Release

Front Floor Mats

Rear Floor Mats Seating Bucket Seats

REAR HEATED SEATS

MEMORY SEAT

Power Driver Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Mud Flaps

Tire Pressure Monitoring Windows Panoramic Roof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio Trim Leather upholstery

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features Cargo Net

Parking Sensors

BACKUP CAMERA

HEADS UP DISPLAY

Wheel Locks

Driver Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

USB port

PADDLE SHIFTER

Cooled Driver Seat

Cooled Passenger Seat

MP3 COMPATIBLE

Electronic Climate Control

Pass through rear seat

Electrochromic Rear View Mirror

Driver and Passenger Power Mirrors

Driver Front Airbag

Passenger Front Airbag

Driver Heated Seat

Passenger Heated Seat

Steering Wheel Stereo Controls

Navigation System -OEM

Driver Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Side Curtain Airbag

Passenger Seat Lumbar

Driver Side Impact Airbag

Alarm Fob -OEM

Center Seat Armrest

Power Tilt Steering Wheel

Passenger Side Impact Airbag

Hands Free Communication

Jack

Not Equipped for Third Row Seat

Auxiliary Power Outlet

Owner Manual

Tinted Windows -Aftermarket

Rear Seat Side Impact Airbags

Power Telescopic Steering

Power Rear Side Windows

Cargo Cover -Interior

Lane departure warning system

Blind spot information system

Bluetooth Stereo Adapter

Gasoline

Led Headlights

Push-Start Ignition

Surround View Camera System

Cross Traffic Monitor System

