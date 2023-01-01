2016 Lexus RX 350

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 0 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9986276

9986276 Stock #: PB09422

PB09422 VIN: 2T2BZMCA6GC009422

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 169,006 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Liftgate Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Leather Seat Surfaces Automatic Highbeams Perforated leather seat surfaces Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof ULTRA WHITE Requires Subscription F SPORT Leather Seat Surfaces RX 350 F SPORT Series 3 RX 350 Luxury Package RX 350 F SPORT Series 2 OBSIDIAN SILVER LINING METALLIC RX 350 BASE GRADE MATADOR RED MICA EMINENT WHITE PEARL SATIN CASHMERE METALLIC RX 350 Executive Package NIGHTFALL MICA RIOJA RED NEBULA GREY PEARL CAVIAR AUTUMN SHIMMER NOBLE BROWN PARCHMENT

