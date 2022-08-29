2016 Mazda CX-3

$24,997.84 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9039115

9039115 Stock #: PJ33361

PJ33361 VIN: JM1DKFC72G0133361

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.