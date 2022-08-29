Menu
2016 Mazda CX-3

70,000 KM

$24,997.84

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Kentwood Ford

855-996-3024

Location

Kentwood Ford

13344-97 St., Edmonton, AB T5E 4C9

855-996-3024

70,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9039115
  • Stock #: PJ33361
  • VIN: JM1DKFC72G0133361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All vehicles priced to sell! Vehicles come with a FREE CarFAX and Vehicle Assessment Report. We have two level of Cars, Kentwood FORD Certified and Value Priced. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report! Call one of our HAPPY TO HELP Sales Associates to find out more on this Vehicle 780-377-1375 Kentwood Go Card Rewards, FREE SERVICE LOANERS, Happy to Help Support.at KENTWOOD FORD..YOU GET MORE! We take all vehicles in on trade! All Makes, All Models, even will take your motorcycle and RV! Kentwood Ford has PROUDLY been serving the Edmonton Area and Western Canada for 50 Years! We deal with over 10 Banks, plus our own inhouse financing. No Credit..NO PROBLEM!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Kentwood Ford reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof

