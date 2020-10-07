Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

69,240 KM

Details Description Features

$22,922

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS

Location

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$22,922

+ taxes & licensing

69,240KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5956386
  • Stock #: 21CX9926A
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY0G0860615

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Our inviting 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS takes center stage Meteor Grey Mica! It's powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 184 horsepower while paired with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. It's absolutely stunning with alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust.   

 

Inside our GS, open the door to find a world of comfort and convenience with keyless ignition, cloth seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof. It also has an AM/FM/CD radio that's XM radio ready, USB/AUX inputs for mobile devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, navigation, a multi-function commander control, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system. 

 

Our Mazda will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features that include blind-spot monitoring system, a back-up camera, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.  

 

Go Mazda is an AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
A/T
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

