Our inviting 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS takes center stage Meteor Grey Mica! It's powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder engine that produces 184 horsepower while paired with a 6-Speed Automatic transmission. It's absolutely stunning with alloy wheels, a rear roof spoiler, and dual exhaust.
Inside our GS, open the door to find a world of comfort and convenience with keyless ignition, cloth seating, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted audio/cruise controls, and a power sunroof. It also has an AM/FM/CD radio that's XM radio ready, USB/AUX inputs for mobile devices, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, navigation, a multi-function commander control, and an impressive 6 speaker sound system.
Our Mazda will give you peace of mind with its wide variety of safety features that include blind-spot monitoring system, a back-up camera, dusk sensing headlights, stability/traction control, an immense amount of airbags and more! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We look forward to showing you why Go Mazda is the best place for all your automotive needs. Please note that we have no silly Administration fees so all you pay is GST on top of our special pricing.
