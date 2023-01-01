$19,910+ tax & licensing
$19,910
+ taxes & licensing
780-436-9970
2016 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
71,500KM
Used
- Stock #: PT8965
- VIN: JM1BM1U79G1282394
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,500 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Mazda Mazda3 GX
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9