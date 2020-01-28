Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 AWD 2.0L Navi Htd seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 AWD 2.0L Navi Htd seats

Location

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

855-996-2965

  1. 4557984
  2. 4557984
  3. 4557984
  4. 4557984
  5. 4557984
  6. 4557984
  7. 4557984
  8. 4557984
  9. 4557984
  10. 4557984
  11. 4557984
  12. 4557984
  13. 4557984
  14. 4557984
  15. 4557984
  16. 4557984
  17. 4557984
  18. 4557984
  19. 4557984
  20. 4557984
  21. 4557984
  22. 4557984
  23. 4557984
  24. 4557984
  25. 4557984
  26. 4557984
  27. 4557984
  28. 4557984
  29. 4557984
  30. 4557984
  31. 4557984
  32. 4557984
  33. 4557984
  34. 4557984
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,700KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4557984
  • Stock #: WB254
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB8GU144811
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

- C 300 

- 4matic ( All wheel drive )

- 2.0L I4 Turbocharged 

- Navigation

- Heated leather seats

- Backup camera ( 360 view )

- Sunroof/Moonroof

- Bluetooth

 

05/08/2019 claim for $14,919.04

 

Go Auto Outlet is your destination dealership for used cars from Edmonton to Leduc! Being part of the Go Auto family we offer access to more inventory than any other dealer group in Alberta, no hidden fees on vehicle prices, 24/7 customer service available on goauto.ca, Go Card discounts on parts and service throughout ANY of the Go Auto dealerships in town and much, much more! Need insurance? Financing options? Look no further, Go Auto Outlet has everything you need to get you into reliable vehicle, call or text Go Auto Outlet West at 780-509-4000 or visit us today at Go Auto Outlet West 17860 102 Ave NW, Edmonton!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Dual Moonroof
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Flex Fuel Capability
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag
  • A/T
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • 7-Speed A/T
  • Automatic Parking
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Go Auto Outlet

2012 Ford Fusion SEL...
 115,142 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 77,489 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 82,352 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Go Auto Outlet

Go Auto Outlet

17860-102 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 1M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2965

Send A Message