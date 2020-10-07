Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Green Line Auto Clearance

780-479-1990

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C450 AMG 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C450 AMG 4MATIC

Location

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

780-479-1990

  1. 6186237
  2. 6186237
  3. 6186237
  4. 6186237
  5. 6186237
  6. 6186237
  7. 6186237
  8. 6186237
  9. 6186237
  10. 6186237
  11. 6186237
  12. 6186237
  13. 6186237
  14. 6186237
  15. 6186237
  16. 6186237
  17. 6186237
  18. 6186237
  19. 6186237
  20. 6186237
  21. 6186237
  22. 6186237
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6186237
  • Stock #: 2006-class=black
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB7GU171036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 


2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C450-AMG SPORT -4MATIC-NAVI-SUNROOF-B/CAMERA


ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE CALL OR TEXT____


MONICA...587***974***4454******


SHAD. 780***707***8779____


ADDRESS---------12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB.......... T5B 1K3......... 3.0L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Push button start Parking assistant Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Power trunk Remote keyless entry Tilt wheel Cruise control Air conditioning Sunroof Alloy wheels Navigation system Bluetooth Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Power windows Rear window defroster Anti-lock brakes Backup sensor Fog lights Traction control CD changer CD player Premium audio Satellite radio Bucket seats Heated seats Leather seats Memory seats Power seats


BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHERETTE NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY MEMORY SEAT PANORAMA ROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION SYSTEM VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION 5 PASSENGER DUAL AIR BAGS TILT WHEEL AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TRACTION CONTROL AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS USB INPUT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER STEERING WARRANTY BOOK AM/FM POWER WINDOWS CRUISE CONTROL REAR SPOILER

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Auto Dimming Mirrors
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Green Line Auto Clearance

2007 Ford Edge AWD 4...
 245,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 3 Series 2d...
 177,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2006 BMW X5 4dr SUV ...
 195,111 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

Green Line Auto Clearance

12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3

Call Dealer

780-479-XXXX

(click to show)

780-479-1990

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory