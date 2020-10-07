2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3
+ taxes & licensing
2016 MERCEDES-BENZ C450-AMG SPORT -4MATIC-NAVI-SUNROOF-B/CAMERA
ONE OWNER LOCAL VEHICLE CALL OR TEXT____
MONICA...587***974***4454******
SHAD. 780***707***8779____
ADDRESS---------12336--66 STREET EDMONTON AB.......... T5B 1K3......... 3.0L 6CYL GASOLINE FUEL Push button start Parking assistant Power locks Power mirrors Power steering Power trunk Remote keyless entry Tilt wheel Cruise control Air conditioning Sunroof Alloy wheels Navigation system Bluetooth Airbag: driver Airbag: passenger Airbag: side Alarm Power windows Rear window defroster Anti-lock brakes Backup sensor Fog lights Traction control CD changer CD player Premium audio Satellite radio Bucket seats Heated seats Leather seats Memory seats Power seats
BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHERETTE NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY MEMORY SEAT PANORAMA ROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION SYSTEM VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION 5 PASSENGER DUAL AIR BAGS TILT WHEEL AIR CONDITIONING POWER LOCKS TRACTION CONTROL AIRBAG FRONT LEFT POWER MIRRORS USB INPUT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT POWER STEERING WARRANTY BOOK AM/FM POWER WINDOWS CRUISE CONTROL REAR SPOILER
12336 66 Street NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 1K3