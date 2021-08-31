2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

- Listing ID: 7977521
- Stock #: PW10838
- VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN360958
-
Exterior Colour
White
-
Interior Colour
Black
-
Body Style
Sedan
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
-
Engine
4-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Mileage
109,090 KM
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Tires - Front Performance
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.