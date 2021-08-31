2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 0 9 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7977521

7977521 Stock #: PW10838

PW10838 VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN360958

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,090 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.