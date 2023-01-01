Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

139,805 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

855-996-2960

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

Location

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2960

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,805KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9973535
  • Stock #: L239197A
  • VIN: 4JGDA7FB0GA643125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L239197A
  • Mileage 139,805 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Mercedes GLE AMG 6.3S has the following key features: Powerful 577HP Twin Turbocharged 6.2L V8 engine with Keyless Entry with pushbutton start, Power Windows, Power Locks, Front and Rear Park Assist System, SiriusXM satellite radio, Power 10way adjustable driver seat, Power 4way driver lumbar adjust, Back Up Camera, Rear Defrost, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Nappa Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats and Steering Wheel, Harman Karden AM FM CD Audio System, Navigation Cruise Control, 3 Zone Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic Lights and USB Connectivity.This Mercedes GLE AMG 6.3 features a Powerful Twin Turbocharged engine, the Independant Suspension and All Wheel drive system serves as a Balanced Powerful and Unstoppable commuting platform for the next proud owner.Call/Text (587) 800-4384 for Immediate Response!We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
STANDARD PAINT
Power Folding Mirrors
BLACK
Burl Walnut Wood Trim
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Bang & Olufsen Performance Surround Sound System
Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
Easy-Pack Load Securing Kit
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Piano Black Lacquer Wood Trim
Automatic Parking
Intelligent Drive Package
Night Package
Air Purification System
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Polar White
designo Diamond White Metallic
Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion
Requires Subscription
Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery
Obsidian Black Metallic
DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC
IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC
TENORITE GREY METALLIC
Palladium Silver Metallic
Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood Trim
CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC
WHEELS: 21" AMG TITANIUM GREY
DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC
PORCELAIN/BLACK
CITRINE BROWN METALLIC
WHEELS: 21" AMG CROSS-SPOKE MATTE BLACK
ESPRESSO BROWN/BLACK
BLACK/GREY STITCHING
AMG CARBON FIBER ANTHRACITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-XXXX

855-996-2960

