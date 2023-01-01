2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$47,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 9 , 8 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9973535

9973535 Stock #: L239197A

L239197A VIN: 4JGDA7FB0GA643125

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # L239197A

Mileage 139,805 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Heated Front Bucket Seats Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Suspension Air Suspension Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors STANDARD PAINT Power Folding Mirrors BLACK Burl Walnut Wood Trim Active suspension Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag A/T Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Bang & Olufsen Performance Surround Sound System Anthracite Poplar Wood Trim Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel Easy-Pack Load Securing Kit 7-Speed A/T Led Headlights Piano Black Lacquer Wood Trim Automatic Parking Intelligent Drive Package Night Package Air Purification System Generic Sun/Moonroof Polar White designo Diamond White Metallic Electronic Speed Limiter Deletion Requires Subscription Designo Nappa Leather Upholstery Obsidian Black Metallic DIAMOND SILVER METALLIC IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC TENORITE GREY METALLIC Palladium Silver Metallic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning Open-Pore Brown Ash Wood Trim CAVANSITE BLUE METALLIC WHEELS: 21" AMG TITANIUM GREY DESIGNO HYACINTH RED METALLIC PORCELAIN/BLACK CITRINE BROWN METALLIC WHEELS: 21" AMG CROSS-SPOKE MATTE BLACK ESPRESSO BROWN/BLACK BLACK/GREY STITCHING AMG CARBON FIBER ANTHRACITE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.