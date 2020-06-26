Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Ford

780-423-4330

Contact Seller
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 63 AMG | Navigation | Heated Seats | Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

GLE 63 AMG | Navigation | Heated Seats | Moonroof

Location

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

780-423-4330

  1. 5279987
  2. 5279987
  3. 5279987
  4. 5279987
  5. 5279987
  6. 5279987
Contact Seller

$72,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,434KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5279987
  • Stock #: 0AV1241A
  • VIN: 4JGDA7FB6GA717101
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! White 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 S AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 DI Twin Turbocharged 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, CD player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Lumbar Support, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today! Reviews: * Owners report an excellent blend of power and fuel mileage on models with the diesel engine, and pleasing performance from all of the GLEs other available powerplants. A rich and sophisticated interior and plenty of high-end features helped round out the package. Ride quality is highly rated on most models, though units with bigger wheels may ride too stiffly for some tastes.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Ford

2018 Subaru WRX STI ...
 17,629 KM
$42,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 STX ...
 116,475 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Ford F-150 Supe...
 322,118 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Waterloo Ford

Waterloo Ford

11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5

Call Dealer

780-423-XXXX

(click to show)

780-423-4330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory