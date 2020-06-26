2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

+ taxes & licensing
780-423-4330
11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5
780-423-4330
+ taxes & licensing
**WE WILL BEAT ANY DEALER IN THE CITY** Recent Arrival! White 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE GLE 63 S AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 DI Twin Turbocharged 14 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.47, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, CD player, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully Automatic Headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, harman/kardon Speakers, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power Lumbar Support, Power moonroof: Panorama, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. AMVIC LICENSED, FREE CAR-PROOF REPORT WITH EVERY USED VEHICLE PURCHASE. FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous inspection by our highly trained technicians, followed by reconditioning and professional detailing. We encourage you to stop by and check out this vehicle and the rest of our inventory, currently available in Edmonton, AB. Come experience why Waterloo Ford Lincoln has been in business for over 70 years. Visit us at 11420 107 Avenue NW or call us to book an appointment today! Reviews: * Owners report an excellent blend of power and fuel mileage on models with the diesel engine, and pleasing performance from all of the GLEs other available powerplants. A rich and sophisticated interior and plenty of high-end features helped round out the package. Ride quality is highly rated on most models, though units with bigger wheels may ride too stiffly for some tastes.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
11420 107 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5H 0Y5