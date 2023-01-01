Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

180,950 KM

$35,997

$35,997

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

855-996-3031

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans

2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Cargo Vans

Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler

4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7

855-996-3031

Sale

$35,997

+ taxes & licensing

180,950KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9739993
  Stock #: PW4463
  VIN: WD3CE7CD2GP344463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 180,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Includes auxilary Eberspacher diesel cab heater

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Cloth Seats

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
5-Speed A/T
4.182 AXLE RATIO

