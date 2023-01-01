$35,997+ tax & licensing
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Vans
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
$35,997
+ taxes & licensing
180,950KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9739993
- Stock #: PW4463
- VIN: WD3CE7CD2GP344463
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 180,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes auxilary Eberspacher diesel cab heater
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Dual Rear Wheels
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Diesel Fuel
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
5-Speed A/T
4.182 AXLE RATIO
