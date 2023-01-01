Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

133,443 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

Watch This Vehicle

2016 MINI Cooper Countryman

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  1. 10825806
  2. 10825806
  3. 10825806
  4. 10825806
  5. 10825806
  6. 10825806
  7. 10825806
  8. 10825806
  9. 10825806
  10. 10825806
  11. 10825806
  12. 10825806
  13. 10825806
  14. 10825806
  15. 10825806
  16. 10825806
  17. 10825806
  18. 10825806
  19. 10825806
  20. 10825806
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
133,443KM
Used
VIN WMWZC5C58GWU00766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,443 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Cargo shade
Anthracite headliner
Flat Loading Floor

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.71 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Harman/Kardon Sound System
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
GVWR: 1
Electric Front Window Defroster
Gravity Leather Upholstery
Lounge Leather Upholstery
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/OD
Black Bonnet Stripes
Style Package
White Bonnet Stripes
Knee Air Bag
JCW Package
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Black Headlights
Wired Package
Essentials Package
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
3.68 Axle Ratio
Loaded Package
Tires: P225/40R19 Performance
Tires: P225/45R18 Performance
Crystal Silver Metallic
Absolute Black Metallic
Piano Black Exterior Trim
Jungle Green Metallic
Starlight Blue Metallic
COSMIC BLUE METALLIC
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PACKAGE
BLACK ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" 5 STAR DOUBLE SPOKE BLACK
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TWIN SPOKE BLACK BURNISHED
BLACK SPORT STRIPES
WHITE ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" 5 STAR TRIANGLE SPOKE SILVER
SPECIAL ORDER
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" 5 STAR TRIANGLE SPOKE ANTHRACITE
Midnight Grey Metallic
CARBON BLACK
CHILI RED
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 5 STAR DOUBLE SPOKE COMPOSITE
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE ANTHRACITE
LIGHT WHITE
BLAZING RED SEMI-METALLIC
POLAR BEIGE
CHAMPIONSHIP RED
880 KGS
WHITE SPORT STRIPES
WHEELS: 18" TURBO-FAN LIGHT ALLOY DARK GREY
EARL GREY
PARK LANE PACKAGE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Southtown Hyundai

Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman 133,443 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 31,118 KM $34,997 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Edmonton, AB
2023 Hyundai Tucson 830 KM $43,997 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southtown Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman