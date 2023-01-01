$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman
Location
Southtown Hyundai
3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5
855-996-2957
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,443KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WMWZC5C58GWU00766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,443 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
REAR PARK DISTANCE CONTROL
Rear Bench Seat
Leatherette Upholstery
Cargo shade
Anthracite headliner
Flat Loading Floor
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Sport Suspension
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
3.71 Axle Ratio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Harman/Kardon Sound System
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
4 Cylinder Engine
Additional Features
Turbocharged
STANDARD PAINT
GVWR: 1
Electric Front Window Defroster
Gravity Leather Upholstery
Lounge Leather Upholstery
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual w/OD
Black Bonnet Stripes
Style Package
White Bonnet Stripes
Knee Air Bag
JCW Package
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Black Headlights
Wired Package
Essentials Package
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
3.68 Axle Ratio
Loaded Package
Tires: P225/40R19 Performance
Tires: P225/45R18 Performance
Crystal Silver Metallic
Absolute Black Metallic
Piano Black Exterior Trim
Jungle Green Metallic
Starlight Blue Metallic
COSMIC BLUE METALLIC
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PACKAGE
BLACK ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" 5 STAR DOUBLE SPOKE BLACK
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" TWIN SPOKE BLACK BURNISHED
BLACK SPORT STRIPES
WHITE ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
WHEELS: 17" X 7.0" 5 STAR TRIANGLE SPOKE SILVER
SPECIAL ORDER
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" 5 STAR TRIANGLE SPOKE ANTHRACITE
Midnight Grey Metallic
CARBON BLACK
CHILI RED
WHEELS: 18" X 7.5" 5 STAR DOUBLE SPOKE COMPOSITE
WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" Y-SPOKE ANTHRACITE
LIGHT WHITE
BLAZING RED SEMI-METALLIC
POLAR BEIGE
CHAMPIONSHIP RED
880 KGS
WHITE SPORT STRIPES
WHEELS: 18" TURBO-FAN LIGHT ALLOY DARK GREY
EARL GREY
PARK LANE PACKAGE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Southtown Hyundai
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman 133,443 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe 31,118 KM $34,997 + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Tucson 830 KM $43,997 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Southtown Hyundai
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Southtown Hyundai
3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5
Call Dealer
855-996-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Southtown Hyundai
855-996-2957
2016 MINI Cooper Countryman