2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

120,497 KM

Details Description Features

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD Sun Roof Heated Seats Back up Camera

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD Sun Roof Heated Seats Back up Camera

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

120,497KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10615422
  • Stock #: 23-0243
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A30GZ609555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,497 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEES, NO ETCHINGS, NO PACKAGES, NO ADMINS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED, SAVE THOUSANDS BY SHOPPING WITH US. 

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

