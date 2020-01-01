2016 Nissan Altima

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details. At Go Honda, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St.Paul, Lloydminster, Edson and all of western Canada! An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.