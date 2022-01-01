Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

91,172 KM

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan South

855-996-4230

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

Location

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

91,172KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8088028
  Stock #: PW23845
  VIN: 5N1AZ2MH0GN123845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW23845
  • Mileage 91,172 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARE the experience thats designed around you. Say yes to a night out and the chance to turn heads. Reconnect with your real social network in the cushy lounge interior, perfect for relaxing or living it up. Tap in to technology that pumps the music from any seat andbrings you closer together. The evening starts up when Murano® does. The 2016 Nissan Murano,® the dynamic crossover that enhances ALL THAT MATTERS.Make no compromises; whether on the highway, out on the town or just picking up your child from school, do yourself a favor and take your place behind the wheel of our newest trade in! Come to Go Nissan South, we strive for our customers to expect excellence. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership.This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan South reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Go Nissan South

Go Nissan South

1275 101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6X 1A1

855-996-4230

