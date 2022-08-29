Menu
2016 Nissan Murano

168,000 KM

Details

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

2016 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

Location

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9101059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Trans Sell Motors

Trans Sell Motors

12151 Fort Rd NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 4H2

780-667-XXXX

780-667-9101

