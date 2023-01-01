Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

2016 Nissan Sentra

136,305 KM

Details Description Features

$15,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

Location

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2959

  1. 10674972
  2. 10674972
  3. 10674972
  4. 10674972
  5. 10674972
  6. 10674972
  7. 10674972
  8. 10674972
  9. 10674972
  10. 10674972
  11. 10674972
  12. 10674972
  13. 10674972
  14. 10674972
  15. 10674972
  16. 10674972
  17. 10674972
  18. 10674972
  19. 10674972
  20. 10674972
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,305KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP0GL654600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23PA6055D
  • Mileage 136,305 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.At Northstar Hyundai, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed DealershipInterested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@northstarhyundai.ca, call us at 780-478-7669, or come on in!Northstar Hyundai is located at 14803 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail you cant miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 35 years and counting!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Northstar Hyundai reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

STANDARD PAINT
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Charcoal
ASPEN WHITE PEARL
GUN METALLIC
SUPER BLACK
PACKAGE AE00 W/CVT
GRAPHITE BLUE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers
Package MR00 w/Moonroof Package
Package LE00 w/CVT & Luxury Package
CAYENNE RED PEARL METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Northstar Hyundai

Used 2022 RAM 1500 for sale in Edmonton, AB
2022 RAM 1500 6,437 KM $57,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Edmonton, AB
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan 179,487 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson for sale in Edmonton, AB
2016 Hyundai Tucson 141,032 KM $20,477 + tax & lic

Email Northstar Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Northstar Hyundai

Northstar Hyundai

14803 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2959

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,499

+ taxes & licensing

Northstar Hyundai

855-996-2959

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra