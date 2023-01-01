2016 Porsche 911

$107,997 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 7 8 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9458149

9458149 Stock #: PT8784

PT8784 VIN: WP0AA2A9XGS106786

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 58,788 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Sport Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Additional Features Wheel Locks Flat 6 Cylinder Engine Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX WHEELS: 19" CARRERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.