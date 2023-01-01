Menu
2016 Porsche 911

58,788 KM

$107,997

+ tax & licensing
$107,997

+ taxes & licensing

Go Mazda

780-436-9970

2016 Porsche 911

2016 Porsche 911

2016 Porsche 911

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

$107,997

+ taxes & licensing

58,788KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9458149
  Stock #: PT8784
  VIN: WP0AA2A9XGS106786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 58,788 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Porsche 911 Carrera

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Sport Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Locks
Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED MANUAL GEARBOX
WHEELS: 19" CARRERA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Go Mazda

Go Mazda

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

