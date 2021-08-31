+ taxes & licensing
17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5
Certified Pre-Owned | DIESEL | Low Km’s |Palladium Metallic on Black/Luxur Beige | 2 Owners | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Panoramic Roof System | Driver Memory Package | Lane Change Assist
Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive
About this CPO Cayenne Diesel:
We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel, finished in Palladium Metallic and a Black/Luxor Beige Interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a 2021 Macan GTS!
This Cayenne Diesel has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.
Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Panoramic Roof System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, AWD, Lane Change Assist, Driver Memory Package, Reverse Camera Including Park Assist, and much more!
Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!
