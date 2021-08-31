Menu
2016 Porsche Cayenne

29,229 KM

$56,990

+ tax & licensing
$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Edmonton

855-996-2963

2016 Porsche Cayenne

2016 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

2016 Porsche Cayenne

DIESEL

Location

Porsche Centre Edmonton

17007-111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0J5

855-996-2963

$56,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,229KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7847898
  Stock #: 21MAC2276A
  VIN: WP1AF2A26GKA43382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,229 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned | DIESEL | Low Km’s |Palladium Metallic on Black/Luxur Beige | 2 Owners | Heated Front and Rear Seats | Panoramic Roof System | Driver Memory Package | Lane Change Assist

 

Call/Text Joshua, Mike or Ethan @ (587) 802-3194 for IMMEDIATE Response or your previous Porsche Centre Edmonton Sales Executive

 

About this CPO Cayenne Diesel:

We are very pleased to offer this Certified Pre-owned 2016 Porsche Cayenne Diesel, finished in Palladium Metallic and a Black/Luxor Beige Interior. It comes to us as a recent trade-in towards a 2021 Macan GTS!

This Cayenne Diesel has no damage records indicated by CarProof and comes with a thorough inspection report available for viewing. Our Porsche Certified Technicians have gone through the entire vehicle in their 111-point inspection and reconditioning process to ensure all servicing is up-to-date and vehicle quality exceeds requirements for certification. As a Certified Pre-owned Porsche, the new owner will enjoy peace of mind with the inclusion of a 2-year Extended Warranty with no restriction on the kilometre amount, taking effect once the 4-year (or 80,000kms) Factory Warranty expires. This extension offers the most comprehensive coverage in the industry! Our Porsche Certified Technicians have inspected the vehicle to ensure the highest level of safety and quality – all components are fully compliant with AMVIC Mechanical Fitness Assessment regulations.

Features for this vehicle are extensive, including: Panoramic Roof System, Heated Front and Rear Seats, AWD, Lane Change Assist, Driver Memory Package, Reverse Camera Including Park Assist, and much more!

Competitive Financing and Leasing options available. Ask us how we can make this Porsche yours today!

 




Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Diesel Fuel
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

