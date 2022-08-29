$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
855-996-3031
2016 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Go Dodge Southtown Chrysler
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
855-996-3031
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9108865
- Stock #: PW9943
- VIN: WP1AE2A25GLA59943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Supercharged
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Plug-In Electric/Gas
Generic Sun/Moonroof
WHEELS: 8.5J X 19" CAYENNE DESIGN II
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
8-Way Power Front Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
