Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text 825-445-0521 for fast answers at your fingertips!AMVIC Licensed Dealer - Licence Number B1044900Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes and include all cash credits and loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900

2016 RAM 1500

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Watch This Vehicle
13486286

Location

Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9

780-435-4000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7MT3GS177240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour NA
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4" SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Black Tubular Side Steps
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM W/TECH SILVER POCKETS (STD)
TIRES: P275/60R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET W/PERFORATED INSERTS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

