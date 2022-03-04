$30,999+ tax & licensing
2016 RAM 1500
ST
9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8559503
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT2GS309093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 89,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
