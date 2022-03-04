Menu
2016 RAM 1500

89,000 KM

Details Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Trans Sell Motors

780-667-9101

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Trans Sell Motors

9436 27 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6N 1B2

780-667-9101

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8559503
  VIN: 1C6RR7FT2GS309093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

