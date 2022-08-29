$13,997+ tax & licensing
2016 Smart fortwo
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9
74,683KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9084655
- Stock #: PT8561
- VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK081509
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,683 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Cloth Seats
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
A/T
M/T
3 Cylinder Engine
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9