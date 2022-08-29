2016 Smart fortwo

$13,997 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9084655

Stock #: PT8561

VIN: WMEFJ5DA2GK081509

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Doors 2-door

Mileage 74,683 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Floor mats Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Brake Assist Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Transmission: 5-Speed Manual Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Seating Cloth Seats Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag A/T M/T 3 Cylinder Engine Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed M/T 6-Speed A/T

