2016 Toyota Corolla

85,188 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

85,188KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521858
  • Stock #: PW7381
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0GC697381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PW7381
  • Mileage 85,188 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today!Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 780-733-8980 for more information.AMVIC Licensed dealer

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Fabric seat trim

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
STANDARD PAINT
Base Package w/No Options
Alpine White
Knee Air Bag
M/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
Led Headlights
classic silver metallic
LIGHT GREY
BLACK SAND PEARL
SLATE METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

