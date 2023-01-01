Menu
2016 Volkswagen Jetta

143,456 KM

Details Description Features

$17,709

+ tax & licensing
Go Mazda

780-436-9970

Sedan

Location

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

143,456KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9677878
  • Stock #: PT8910
  • VIN: 3VW267AJ8GM329945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,456 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Trendline

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

5455 Calgary Trail, Edmonton, AB T6H 4J9

780-436-9970

