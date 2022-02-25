$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Go Kia South
3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4
- Listing ID: 8276916
- Stock #: PW6133
- VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW581290
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 101,288 KM
VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE; AWD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, A/C!!!!This VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE is ready for all the seasons with AWD, power sunroof, leather seats, heated seat and dual zone climate control with air conditioning!!! It is also nicely equipped with features; comes with power adjusting memory drivers seat, power mirrors/locks/windows, leather multifunction steering wheel, navi, backup-cam, cruise control, Bluetooth, FENDER premium audio, AM/FM/SXM/AUX/CD player, 12V plugs, alloy rims, and moreOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details
