Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

101,288 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Go Kia South

855-996-2956

Contact Seller
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

855-996-2956

  1. 8276916
  2. 8276916
  3. 8276916
  4. 8276916
  5. 8276916
  6. 8276916
  7. 8276916
  8. 8276916
  9. 8276916
  10. 8276916
  11. 8276916
  12. 8276916
  13. 8276916
  14. 8276916
  15. 8276916
  16. 8276916
  17. 8276916
  18. 8276916
  19. 8276916
  20. 8276916
  21. 8276916
  22. 8276916
  23. 8276916
  24. 8276916
  25. 8276916
  26. 8276916
  27. 8276916
  28. 8276916
  29. 8276916
  30. 8276916
  31. 8276916
  32. 8276916
  33. 8276916
  34. 8276916
  35. 8276916
  36. 8276916
  37. 8276916
  38. 8276916
  39. 8276916
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,288KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8276916
  • Stock #: PW6133
  • VIN: WVGJV7AX4GW581290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,288 KM

Vehicle Description

VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE; AWD, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, NAV, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, A/C!!!!This VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN COMFORTLINE is ready for all the seasons with AWD, power sunroof, leather seats, heated seat and dual zone climate control with air conditioning!!! It is also nicely equipped with features; comes with power adjusting memory drivers seat, power mirrors/locks/windows, leather multifunction steering wheel, navi, backup-cam, cruise control, Bluetooth, FENDER premium audio, AM/FM/SXM/AUX/CD player, 12V plugs, alloy rims, and moreOur knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step. To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at (780)-465-3535 or email us: kiahmed@gokia.caAt Go Kia, were happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimby, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of Western Canada!An AMVIC Licensed Dealership. Value Priced vehicles are aggressively priced and may require some additional mechanical or cosmetic repairs, all disclosed on a Vehicle Assessment Report!This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Kia reserves the right to decline a transaction on suspicion of non-retail intentions including but not limited to wholesaling or exporting.*on approved credit, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Kia South

2021 Kia Seltos
 38,061 KM
$32,899 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Sorento
 7,876 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500
 409 KM
$129,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Kia South

Go Kia South

Go Kia South

3030 Gateway Blvd, Edmonton, AB T6J 6V4

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2956

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory