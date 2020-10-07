+ taxes & licensing
17616 111 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5S 0A2
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!
AWD, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: Acura/ELS Surround 410-Watt Premium System, Rain sensing wipers, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: Machine-Finish 18" Aluminum-Alloy.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2017 Acura RDX Elite Crystal Black Pearl 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Elite
Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+
Reviews:
* Owners appreciate a roomy and flexible interior, good ride quality, a nicely trimmed and luxurious cabin, a smooth and punchy engine, generous cargo space, and all-weather confidence. The up-level stereo is a feature content favourite, and the LED headlights are commonly reported to be powerful and highly effective after dark. In many owner reviews, the terms "well built", "high quality" and "very satisfied" come up frequently. Source: autoTRADER.ca
