Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A4

70,600 KM

Details Description Features

$26,907

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,907

+ taxes & licensing

Southtown Hyundai

855-996-2957

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A4

Location

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

855-996-2957

  1. 8197308
  2. 8197308
  3. 8197308
  4. 8197308
  5. 8197308
  6. 8197308
  7. 8197308
  8. 8197308
  9. 8197308
  10. 8197308
  11. 8197308
  12. 8197308
  13. 8197308
  14. 8197308
  15. 8197308
  16. 8197308
  17. 8197308
  18. 8197308
  19. 8197308
  20. 8197308
  21. 8197308
  22. 8197308
  23. 8197308
  24. 8197308
  25. 8197308
  26. 8197308
  27. 8197308
  28. 8197308
  29. 8197308
  30. 8197308
  31. 8197308
  32. 8197308
  33. 8197308
  34. 8197308
  35. 8197308
  36. 8197308
  37. 8197308
Contact Seller
Sale

$26,907

+ taxes & licensing

70,600KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8197308
  • Stock #: 22TU7390A
  • VIN: WAUBNAF42HA151340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22TU7390A
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Southtown Hyundai, your local award winning, number 1 volume dealership in western Canada. We are proud to serve all areas including Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, Devon, Entwistle, Morinville, Drayton Valley, Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Leduc, Whitecourt, Edson and Hinton. We buy and sell used vehicles of all makes and models and, of course, are leading the way as Hyundais best in the west! We service all makes and models and have very competitive rates for regular maintenance on Hyundai and Non-Hyundai vehicles. As part of Go Auto we have access to thousands of New and Used vehicles, we can finance your vehicle, both New or used, we have specialists in regular finance and options for folks who have a problematic or non-existent credit history. Everyone is welcome!Interested in this vehicle and need more information? Contact our Internet Sales Team at 780.450.1021, SouthtownHyundaiSalesLeads@southtownhyundai.com or come on in!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
7-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southtown Hyundai

2016 Honda Fit
 53,234 KM
$20,907 + tax & lic
2014 Audi Q5
 132,481 KM
$20,297 + tax & lic
2021 Volvo XC90
 4,323 KM
$81,907 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

Southtown Hyundai

3603 99 Street, Edmonton, AB T6E 6K5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2957

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory