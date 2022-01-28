2017 Audi A4

Sale $26,907 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 6 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8197308

8197308 Stock #: 22TU7390A

22TU7390A VIN: WAUBNAF42HA151340

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics A/T Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Gasoline Fuel 7-Speed A/T Led Headlights Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System

