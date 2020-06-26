Menu
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Infiniti South Edmonton

844-242-5791

2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv, AWD

2017 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv, AWD

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

844-242-5791

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,570KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5282951
  • Stock #: PW4622
  • VIN: WA1M2AFP0HA028564
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Contact our sales team anytime to schedule a test drive or for more information at 780-395-3575. 

 

Visit INFINITI SOUTH EDMONTON at our brand new state of the art facility! We are located at 2110 103A street right off of Calgary Trail next to Gateway Toyota.

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Infiniti South Edmonton reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Infiniti South Edmonton

Infiniti South Edmonton

1275-101 Street, Edmonton, AB T6W 2P6

