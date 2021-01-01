Menu
2017 Audi S3

91,001 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
NO ACCIDENTS - RED INTERIOR!

NO ACCIDENTS - RED INTERIOR!

91,001KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6367805
  • Stock #: PN968
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF3H1065617

  • Exterior Colour N/A
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 91,001 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Audi S3 has the following key features: Digital Instrument Cluster, Navigation System, AM/FM Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, Audi Drive Select Modes, Dual Climate Control, Heated Front Seats, Original Owner Manual, Back Up Camera, Parking Sensors, Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Automatic Head Lights, Power Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry and Exit and Two Factory Keys.

This Audi has a no accident, one owner history and includes both factory keys. The S3 model shows really well, with sporty exterior and interior finishing touches. Powered by a 300hp turbo charged four-cylinder engine, the car achieves ultimate driving pleasure through a perfectly balanced all wheel drive system.

Text 587-800-4384 for immediate response.

We will take your vehicle in on trade, any vehicle, newer, older, all makes, models and conditions. We will even take your motorcycle or RV.

A few reasons that set us apart as an exclusive luxury experience: valet service, Jaguar/Land Rover branded service loaners, and free pickup truck loaner availability.

Proudly serving Edmonton and area along with the rest of Alberta and Western Canada for many years counting and many more to come.

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

