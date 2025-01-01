Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>DONT PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.</p><p> </p><p>Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.</p><p> </p><p>Warranty available.</p><p> </p><p>Easy low interest rate financing available</p><p> </p><p>Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment</p><p> </p><p>Family owned and operated.</p><p> </p><p>20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com</p><p> </p><p>Real Google Reviews from real customers</p>

2017 BMW X3

129,908 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Lther, Nav, Pano, BU Cam, Htd Seats, HUD

Watch This Vehicle
12483502

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i Lther, Nav, Pano, BU Cam, Htd Seats, HUD

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

780-453-3325

  1. 1746229996069
  2. 1746229996587
  3. 1746229997070
  4. 1746229997543
  5. 1746229998024
  6. 1746229998554
  7. 1746229998989
  8. 1746229999487
  9. 1746229999956
  10. 1746230000392
  11. 1746230000850
  12. 1746230001353
  13. 1746230001845
  14. 1746230002319
  15. 1746230002776
  16. 1746230003262
  17. 1746230003780
  18. 1746230004282
  19. 1746230004726
  20. 1746230005194
  21. 1746230005644
  22. 1746230006081
  23. 1746230006534
  24. 1746230006998
  25. 1746230007495
  26. 1746230007941
  27. 1746230008407
  28. 1746230008891
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,908KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C59H0T13155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-0042
  • Mileage 129,908 KM

Vehicle Description

DON'T PAY OVER ADVERTISED PRICE, NO FEES, NO EXTRA MECHANICAL REPAIRS REQUIRED.

 

Mechanically certified / No admins, programs, packages.

 

Warranty available.

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Family owned and operated.

 

20+ Years BBB A+, 14 years Consumer choice award. Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4, Leather, BU Cam for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4, Leather, BU Cam 190,028 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Edmonton, AB
2018 Kia Sedona LX 143,788 KM $17,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Remote, Nav, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Pwr Lif for sale in Edmonton, AB
2017 Jeep Cherokee North 4X4, Remote, Nav, Htd Seats, BU Cam, Pwr Lif 134,518 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

Call Dealer

780-453-XXXX

(click to show)

780-453-3325

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

780-453-3325

2017 BMW X3