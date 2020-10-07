Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW X3

119,030 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Go Nissan North

855-996-2962

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i

Location

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2962

  1. 6040830
  2. 6040830
  3. 6040830
  4. 6040830
  5. 6040830
  6. 6040830
  7. 6040830
  8. 6040830
  9. 6040830
  10. 6040830
  11. 6040830
  12. 6040830
  13. 6040830
  14. 6040830
  15. 6040830
  16. 6040830
  17. 6040830
  18. 6040830
  19. 6040830
  20. 6040830
  21. 6040830
  22. 6040830
  23. 6040830
  24. 6040830
  25. 6040830
  26. 6040830
  27. 6040830
  28. 6040830
  29. 6040830
  30. 6040830
  31. 6040830
  32. 6040830
  33. 6040830
  34. 6040830
  35. 6040830
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

119,030KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6040830
  • Stock #: PT5184
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C59H0T05184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,030 KM

Vehicle Description

At Go Nissan North, we’re happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

See the Go Nissan advantage, come into Go Nissan North today! 

Visit us at 14755 137 Ave, Edmonton, Alberta T5L 2L5 or contact us at 1-855-395-1823 for more information.

AMVIC Licensed dealer 

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Go Nissan North reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 

*on approved credit, see dealer for details

*Vehicle pricing may include Nissan loyalty rebate, for eligiable customers only

*Dealership may install select additional equiptment on certain vehicles, see dealer for details

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Parking
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Go Nissan North

2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 89,273 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Hat...
 75,771 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Den...
 31,984 KM
$31,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

Go Nissan North

14755 137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2962

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory