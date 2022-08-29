$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
2017 Cadillac XT5
Location
4404-66 Street N.W., Edmonton, AB T6K 4E7
54,755KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9113167
- Stock #: 22CL7234A
- VIN: 1GYKNERS8HZ308322
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22CL7234A
- Mileage 54,755 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Running Boards/Side Steps
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
V6 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Wheels
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE
TRANSMISSION
Active suspension
3.6L V6
8-Speed Automatic
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
SEATS
VVT
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
DI
WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START
front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) STERLING SILVER PAINTED FINISH
CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
