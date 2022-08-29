2017 Cadillac XT5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 4 , 7 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9113167

9113167 Stock #: 22CL7234A

22CL7234A VIN: 1GYKNERS8HZ308322

Vehicle Details Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22CL7234A

Mileage 54,755 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Wheel Locks Entertainment System Wheels Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics ENGINE TRANSMISSION Active suspension 3.6L V6 8-Speed Automatic Knee Air Bag A/T Heated Rear Seat(s) Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor SEATS VVT Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription DI WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster 20" X 8" (50.8 CM X 20.3 CM) STERLING SILVER PAINTED FINISH CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.