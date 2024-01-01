$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Can-Am Commander
XT $106 B/W
2017 Can-Am Commander XT
XT $106 B/W
Location
Western Drives
14605 123 Avenue NW, Edmonton, AB T5L 2Y6
780-474-6259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Take Control of Any Challenge with the 2017 Can-Am Commander XT
The 2017 Can-Am Commander XT is built for riders who demand durability, power, and utility. Featuring a dependable Rotax® V-Twin engine with options for 800R or 1000 models, this side-by-side offers smooth and responsive performance for work or play. Whether you’re navigating rugged trails or handling heavy-duty tasks, the Commander XT is ready to perform in any environment.
Equipped with advanced suspension, 11 inches of ground clearance, and selectable 2WD/4WD with a Visco-Lok® auto-locking front differential, the Commander XT ensures a stable and comfortable ride over challenging terrain. Its robust towing capacity of 1,500 pounds and dual-level cargo box make it the perfect partner for hauling gear, completing tough jobs, or enjoying outdoor adventures.
Designed for Comfort and Utility
With a durable chassis, spacious seating, and ample integrated storage, the 2017 Can-Am Commander XT combines comfort and functionality. Its ergonomic cabin design, contoured bucket seats, and easy-to-use controls ensure every ride is as enjoyable as it is productive. Whether you’re working hard or exploring the wilderness, this side-by-side is engineered to get the job done with ease.
Flexible Financing & Nationwide Delivery
Take home the 2017 Can-Am Commander XT with our flexible financing options designed to fit your budget. Plus, enjoy fast, nationwide delivery for ultimate convenience. Don’t wait to experience the power and dependability of the Commander XT—contact us today to learn more or schedule your test ride!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
