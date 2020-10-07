Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

109,343 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

780-474-3022

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5837796
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK4H6181641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 109,343 KM

Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **


2017 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.4 LITER 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT CD STEREO POWER SEAT HANDS FREE CALLING ON STAR REAR BACK UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEEL TINTED GLASS FACTORY GMC POWER TRAIN WARRANTY TILL 160,000 KMS COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY AND FINANCING ALL AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV EXCELLENT CONDITION CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

 

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS

DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

NO HIDDEN FEES….

APPLY HERE

(COPY AND PASTE TO YOUR BROWSER)

http://www.albertawholesalemotors.ca/easy-finance

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Wholesale Motors

2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 146,455 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 28,749 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla LE
 163,956 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

Alberta Wholesale Motors

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Call Dealer

780-474-XXXX

(click to show)

780-474-3022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory