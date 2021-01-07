Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

117,989 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Norden Volkswagen

855-996-2963

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD

Location

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

855-996-2963

  1. 6595717
  2. 6595717
  3. 6595717
  4. 6595717
  5. 6595717
  6. 6595717
  7. 6595717
  8. 6595717
  9. 6595717
  10. 6595717
  11. 6595717
  12. 6595717
  13. 6595717
  14. 6595717
  15. 6595717
  16. 6595717
  17. 6595717
  18. 6595717
  19. 6595717
  20. 6595717
  21. 6595717
  22. 6595717
  23. 6595717
  24. 6595717
  25. 6595717
  26. 6595717
  27. 6595717
  28. 6595717
  29. 6595717
  30. 6595717
  31. 6595717
  32. 6595717
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

117,989KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6595717
  • Stock #: PW10403
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK5H6285913

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 117,989 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is a new arrival, please contact us for more information and details.

At Norden Volkswagen, we are happy to help! Proudly serving Edmonton and all of Alberta including St. Albert, Wetaskiwin, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, Drayton Valley, Nisku, Leduc, Rimbey, Hinton, St. Paul, Lloydminster, Edson, and all of western Canada!

An AMVIC Licensed Dealership

Interested? Need more information? Contact our Internet sales team at info@nordenvw.ca, call us at 780-484-3000, or come on in! Norden Volkswagen is located at 14703 137 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB, right on the corner of 137 Ave and St. Albert Trail… you can’t miss us! We are proud to serve Edmonton and the rest of Alberta for 60 years and counting!

This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, Norden Volkswagen reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card.

 *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Back-Up Camera
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
WiFi Hotspot
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Norden Volkswagen

2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 72,684 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 GS
 140,959 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Sonata GL
 69,240 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

Norden Volkswagen

14703-137 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5L 2L5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2963

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory