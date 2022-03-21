Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

149,256 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Wholesale Motors

780-474-3022

AWD 4DR LS W/1LS

Location

9116 111 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T5B 0C4

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

149,256KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8931259
  • Stock #: 352174
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK0H6352174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

**CARS TRUCKS SUV 4X4 VAN AWD EDMONTON FINANCING AVAILABLE EASY FINANCING **

 

2017 CHEVY EQUINOX LS ALL WHEEL DRIVE 1 OWNER LEASE BACK 2.4 LITER 4 CYLINDER 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AIR CONDITION TILT CRUISE POWER WINDOWS POWER LOCKS AM FM SAT STEREO ON STAR HANDS FREE CALLING BACK UP CAMERA COMES INSPECTED CARFAX WARRANTY FINANCING AVAILABLE VERY CLEAN SUV CALL OR VISIT ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS 9116-111 AVE 780 474-3022

BAD CREDIT NO CREDIT AUTO LOAN

CALL ALBERTA WHOLESALE MOTORS DRIVE TODAY EASY FINANCING

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

BBB ACCREDITED BUSINESS MEMBER BBB A+ RATING!

Amvic Licenced Dealer

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.4L
L/100Km City: 11.5
L/100Km Hwy: 8.3

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

