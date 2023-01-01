Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Impala

55,195 KM

Details Description Features

$24,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Impala

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT Sun Roof Back up Camera Remote Start Leather

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Impala

LT Sun Roof Back up Camera Remote Start Leather

Location

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4

  1. 1676746802
  2. 1676746802
  3. 1676746802
  4. 1676746750
  5. 1676746751
  6. 1676746752
  7. 1676746752
  8. 1676746748
  9. 1676746751
  10. 1676746747
  11. 1676746751
  12. 1676746751
  13. 1676746751
  14. 1676746752
  15. 1676746751
  16. 1676746751
  17. 1676746751
  18. 1676746751
  19. 1676746752
  20. 1676746746
  21. 1676746767
  22. 1676746768
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635239
  • Stock #: 23-0014
  • VIN: 2G1105S37H9105427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,195 KM

Vehicle Description

NO FEE'S, NO ETCHINGS, NO PROGRAM COSTS ADDED

 

Mechanically certified / Serviced vehicle

 

14 Consecutive Consumer Choice Awards for BEST preowned dealer in Northern Alberta

 

Warranty Included / Financing Available

 

Don't spend additional money having to repair your used vehicle or pay additional costs

 

Easy low interest rate financing available

 

Free Carfax and Mechanical Fitness Assessment

 

Alberta Truck & Auto, Family owned and operated. Doing buisness the right way. 

 

20 Years BBB A+, Metro Community Choice Favorite, CarGurus Top Rated Dealer. Amvic Licensee. top used dealer voted bybestinedmonton.com

 

Real Google Reviews from real customers

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Included
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

2015 Fiat 500 Sport ...
 105,250 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 55,195 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 71,960 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic

Email Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

Alberta Truck & Auto Liquidators

14211 Mark Messier Trail, Edmonton, AB T6V 1H4
Quick Links
Directions Inventory