2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton
9751 34 Ave NW, Edmonton, AB T6E 5X9
- Listing ID: 10142988
- Stock #: 13832A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black Perforated Leather Seat Surfaces
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
** Automatic Transmission ** This vehicle is guaranteed to amaze !Ask for the Internet Department for more information or book your test drive today! Text (or call) 780-435-4000 for fast answers at your fingertips! Features Include : Security System, Cloth Seats, Power Windows, WiFi Hotspot, Remote Trunk Release, Power Mirror(s), Auxiliary Audio Input, Keyless Entry, Smart Device Integration, Cruise Control, Heated Mirrors, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats. Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for details. AMVIC Licensed Dealer # B1044900
